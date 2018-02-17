India "Will Wait To See Steps" Taken By Maldives Post Declaration Of Emergency External Affairs Minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had called on the government of Maldives to lift the state of Emergency and restore the democratic process, including the functioning of judiciary, which is "free of intimidation"

Share EMAIL PRINT External Affairs Minister spokesperson spoke on Maldives government declared 15-day Emergency New Delhi: India on Friday said it was waiting to see what steps the Maldives government would take after the 15-day Emergency declared by President Abdulla Yameen gets over in the next few days.



External Affairs Minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had called on the government of Maldives to lift the state of Emergency and restore the democratic process, including the functioning of judiciary, which is "free of intimidation".



"We have noticed that the Emergency in Maldives is valid for the next few days and we will wait to see the steps which will be taken by the government of Maldives after this," Raveesh Kumar said.



Maldives, an archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean, plunged into turmoil after Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency on February 5, amid a standoff between the president and the Supreme Court.



When asked about China, which has opposed any military intervention in the Maldives, Raveesh Kumar said India had made its stand clear on it.



"We note that China said the Maldives government has the ability to protect the security of Chinese personnel and institutions in Maldives. We hope that all countries can play a constructive role in Maldives, instead of doing the opposite," Raveesh Kumar said.





India on Friday said it was waiting to see what steps the Maldives government would take after the 15-day Emergency declared by President Abdulla Yameen gets over in the next few days.External Affairs Minister spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India had called on the government of Maldives to lift the state of Emergency and restore the democratic process, including the functioning of judiciary, which is "free of intimidation"."We have noticed that the Emergency in Maldives is valid for the next few days and we will wait to see the steps which will be taken by the government of Maldives after this," Raveesh Kumar said.Maldives, an archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean, plunged into turmoil after Yameen declared a 15-day state of emergency on February 5, amid a standoff between the president and the Supreme Court. When asked about China, which has opposed any military intervention in the Maldives, Raveesh Kumar said India had made its stand clear on it."We note that China said the Maldives government has the ability to protect the security of Chinese personnel and institutions in Maldives. We hope that all countries can play a constructive role in Maldives, instead of doing the opposite," Raveesh Kumar said.