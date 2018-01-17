India Attends Its First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Military Cooperation Meeting India and Pakistan were admitted last year into the grouping in which China plays an influential role.

India and Pakistan were admitted last year into the grouping in which China plays an influential role Beijing: India for the first time took part in a meeting of the international military cooperation departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) since joining the bloc last year.



An Indian delegation led by Major General Ajay Seth participated in the meeting, which discussed issues of practical cooperation among SCO nations, an Indian Embassy press release Beijing said Tuesday.



The two-day meeting concluded today.



This is the first meeting attended by India in the field of defence cooperation under the SCO framework.



India and Pakistan were admitted last year into the grouping in which China plays an influential role.



The SCO is comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.



Officials say both India and China look to SCO as a major platform for improving bilateral ties bogged down by a host of differences, including the 73-day military standoff at Doklam last year.



