1.16 Crore Doses And Counting: India's Single-Day Vaccination Milestone

India had achieved the one-crore doses vaccination milestone for the first time on August 27. (File)

India achieved a new vaccination milestone today with the administering of more than 1.16 crore doses in the day. In total, over 65 crore doses have been administered so far in the country.

Today's figures on the Co-WIN website showed 1,16,75,552 doses have been administered so far in the day.

Of the total 65,03,29,061 doses administered so far, 50,12,44,655 were first doses while 14,90,84,406 were second doses.

In the 60+ age group, 13.34 crore people have been vaccinated while 19.76 crore have been vaccinated in the 45-60 age group. In the 18-44 age group, 31.57 crore have been vaccinated so far.