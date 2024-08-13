'Har Ghar Tiranga' Caller Tune Back To Encourage People To Hoist Tricolour

Independence Day 2024: The third edition of the campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15.

As India prepares to celebrate its 78th Independence Day, come August 15, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga' caller tune is back. To encourage more people to hoist the 'Tricolour', the iconic caller tune greets us whenever we place a phone call. Similar campaigns were run in the past few years as well.



Launched under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign urges people to take the national flag home and hoist it. The third edition of the campaign is being celebrated from August 9 to 15 this year to mark the 78th Independence Day.



In the past few years, people were greeted with the message of sharing their photographs with the 'Tricolour' on the official Har Ghar Tiranga website, whenever they made a phone call.



"As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on harghartiranga.com," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on social media site X on August 9.

As this year's Independence Day approaches, let's again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://t.co/0CtV8SCePz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2024

On Tuesday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar flagged off a ‘Tiranga Bike Rally' from the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. He said that the campaign showed India's commitment towards ‘Viksit Bharat', adding it's “India's century”.



The bike rally started from the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan and reached the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate.



Those who wish to take part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign can raise the national flag atop their home and share a selfie with it on the website harghartiranga.com.



To download the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' certificate, open the "click to participate" tab on the official website and fill in the required details.



Once you fill in the details, read the pledge carefully: “I swear that I will hoist the Tricolour, respect the spirit of our freedom fighters and brave sons, and dedicate myself to the development and progress of India.”



After verifying all the required details, click on "generate certificate".



Besides the selfie uploads and pledges, the campaign also features a wide range of events and activities, including the Tiranga Yatras, rallies, marathons, concerts, canvas, tribute, melas and others.