In Photos: India Celebrates 75th Independence Day

Independence Day: India celebrates its 75th Independence Day today.

As the country celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking the 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.

Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After this, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented general salute to the Prime Minister.

Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour and then hoisted the national flag.

Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the General Salute.

As soon as the national flag was hoisted by Prime Minister Modi, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force showered flower petals.

Independence Day 2021: Ministers present at the Red Fort for Independence Day celebrations. Thirty-two athletes - who have won medals at the Olympics are also participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

Independence Day 2021: A view of the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations.

The theme of the 75th Independence Day this year is 'Nation First, Always First' to honour the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters for the nation.

Independence Day 2021: A view of the Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.