PM Modi's Address To Nation On 75th Independence Day: Highlights

PM Modi On Independence Day 2021: The PM has invited athletes who won medals at the Tokyo Olympics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the majestic Red Fort in New Delhi on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

India is marking the occasion as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" under which a series of events have been organised across the country.

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi greeted people on Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" will infuse new energy into the country.

"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.

This is PM Modi's eighth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the red fort. And this is the second consecutive year when the historic day will be celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Security has been tightened in the national capital and counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and harmony.

On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and expressed grief at the deaths in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address from Red Fort On 75th Independence Day: