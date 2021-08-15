PM Modi's Address To Nation On 75th Independence Day: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation from the majestic Red Fort in New Delhi on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.
India is marking the occasion as "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" under which a series of events have been organised across the country.
Earlier in the morning, PM Modi greeted people on Independence Day and expressed the hope that the year of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" will infuse new energy into the country.
"Greetings to you all on Independence Day. May this year of the ''Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'' infuse new energy and new consciousness among the countrymen. Jai Hind!" tweeted PM Modi.
This is PM Modi's eighth consecutive Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the red fort. And this is the second consecutive year when the historic day will be celebrated under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Security has been tightened in the national capital and counter-drone technology has been deployed in sensitive areas to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace and harmony.
On Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the nation on the eve of Independence Day and expressed grief at the deaths in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address from Red Fort On 75th Independence Day:
- My fellow Indians, my best wishes to you all on Independence Day
- The athletes who have made us proud at Tokyo Olympics are here amongst us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations
- During COVID-19, our doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, sanitation workers, scientists who were developing vaccines and crores of citizens were working with a sense of service... all those who devoted every moment to serve others in this period, deserve our appreciation
- It's remarkable that India isn't dependent on any country for the COVID-19 vaccine. Thanks to our scientists and industrialists
- Yesterday, the country took an emotional decision. From now on, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
- We can proudly say that the largest COVID-19 vaccination program is being run in India today.
- In the last 7 years, crores of poor have received the benefits of several government schemes. The needy have benefited from Ujjwala Yojna to Ayushman Bharat and more
- Compared to earlier, we've moved ahead at a rapid pace. Now, we need to reach a saturation point
- Our goal is to ensure that all our villages are well connected through roads, every family has a bank account, every Indian has the Ayushman Bharat card and all the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana gets a gas connection
- 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayaas' is very important for the achievement of all our goals
- The country is working on the 'Har Ghar Jal' Mission
- Over 4.5 crore families have started to receive piped water in just 2 years
- No one has ever thought about the roadside vendors in the history of India
- We are connecting them to banking services through SVANidhi Yojana and helping them with loans
- The time has come for India's development journey. We have to make new thresholds, new dreams and new aspirations. We have to make the next 25 years glorious
- We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities
'Amrut Kaal' will go on for 25 years. However, we must not wait for 25 years for achieving our targets.
We must get to work right now! The nation needs to change and we need to change as citizens as well according to the changing times
It is essential to fully utilise the capabilities of India to take it to new heights. For this, we have to hold hands of the sections that are lagging behind, the areas that are lagging behind
Development should be inclusive. The Northeast region, the Himalayan region including Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the coastal belt and tribal regions will make a foundation for India's development in the future
Capitals of northeast states to be soon connected with railways
On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University will make Ladakh a centre of higher education
Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future
We have put full efforts to ensure developments in our villages. After roads and electricity, villages are now receiving internet
Time has come to use scientific knowledge in agriculture. This will help us boost farm produce
In the coming years, we will have to increase the collective power of the small farmers of the country. We have to give them new facilities. They must become the country's pride
Under the Jan Ausadhi Yojana, the poor and needy are getting affordable medicines
Till now, over 75,000 Health and Wellness Centres have been built. Now, we are working on a network of modern labs and good hospitals at the block level
We are witnessing a rapid transformation of our villages; Digital entrepreneurs are being nurtured in villages too
We have to work together for the next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology
We must make full use of the potential of aqua culture to sea-weed farming to further propel our Blue Economy
They are becoming wealth creators, seeing their market value increase even during the pandemic
Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream
In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy
75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of India in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence
Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance
Several old laws in the country have been scrapped