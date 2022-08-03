Free Entry To All Monuments From August 5 to 15 Ahead Of Independence Day

This is being done as part of the Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

New Delhi:

The Union Culture ministry on Wednesday announced free entry to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15.

"As part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022," Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet.

