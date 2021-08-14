Ideas For Virtual Events To Celebrate India's 75th Independence Day

Independence Day: The government has urged people to submit videos singing the National Anthem. (File)

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day this year, marking the remarkable journey of a nation that emerged out of colonial oppression after a historic freedom movement. Since the world is facing unprecedented challenges in the form of COVID-19, this is also a time to sit back at home and take precautions. Unlike previous years, there cannot be large social gatherings to exchange greetings. As most schools, colleges, and other government offices are either shut or under restricted operation following the devastating second wave earlier this year, no big event is likely to be organised.

The Union Home Ministry recently issued guidelines for states and Union territories, asking them to follow preventive measures during Independence Day celebrations. It asked the authorities to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, and avoid large congregations and protect vulnerable persons. It said the events can be web-cast to reach out to a larger audience or people who are not able to participate. Thanks to the Internet, people even in the most remote areas can celebrate the momentous occasion from their homes.

Here are a few tips on how the day can be celebrated virtually, with adequate precaution:

1. You can watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi on your TV or computer screen. It can be a good opportunity to delve into patriotism with your family and friends and share stories.

2. Under the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', the government has urged people to submit videos singing the National Anthem. The official website of MyGov India has shared a step-by-step guide on how people can participate in the celebration in the run-up to Independence Day.

3. For students, the government has launched a website where they can upload their videos singing the National Anthem. All the entries will be compiled into a single video and played live on Independence Day.

4. You can organise virtual quiz competitions about India's Independence movement with friends and relatives. You can also host a fancy-dress event for children in the family, no matter which part of the world they are in, and compile it into a fun video.

5. You can also watch patriotic movies with your family and friends on apps that allow you to sync the viewing time, along with a delicious spread for lunch and dinner.

The key is to spend the day remembering those who made this day possible and celebrate the possibilities of an even brighter tomorrow for the nation.