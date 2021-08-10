  • Home
Independence Day 2021: Students Can Upload Their National Anthem Videos Online

Independence is round the corner and the central government has launched a website- rashtragaan.in where students can upload their “individual rendering” of the National Anthem.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 10, 2021 4:10 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Independence Day 2021: Students Can Upload Their National Anthem Videos Online
Students Can Upload Their National Anthem Video (Representational)
New Delhi:

Independence is round the corner and the central government has launched a website- rashtragaan.in where students can upload their “individual rendering” of the National Anthem. All the videos shared by students will be compiled into a single video and will be played live on Independence Day, August 15.

In view of the initiative by the Center, University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notice seeking active cooperation from various universities and colleges and they are required to inform the students about this programme.

This initiative is under the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" that is to be celebrated on Independence day. Due to ongoing restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the Independence day celebrations will be conducted online and such initiatives are to ensure maximum participation of the students on this big day. Additionally, students will be awarded a certificate for their contribution to the online celebration of Independence day.

How To Upload The Video:

  • Visit the official website - rashtragaan.in.

  • Students are now required to enter their names

  • On the appeared 'Recording' link, students can stand and record their video

  • After recording the video, click on the upload

  • Students can download their certificates

The students can switch the language of the website as per their preference. There are 12 regional languages available including, punjabi, gujrati, marathi, etc.

In the letter to principals and vice-chancellors of colleges, UGC wrote, "Also, a running band or ticker "Contribute your rendering of the National Anthem of India at https://rashtragaan.in" may be included in all websites of the university. This may also be brought to the notice of colleges or institutions affiliated to your university."

