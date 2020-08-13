Independence Day 2020: Watch Full Dress Rehearsal At Delhi's Red Fort

Independence Day 2020 image: Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday

Independence Day 2020: Ahead of the Independence Day on Saturday, a full dress rehearsal was held at the Red Fort in Delhi this morning. Many participants were seen in raincoats as it has been raining in the city since last night. This year's celebration will be a severely restricted affair both in the capital and across the country because of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 24 lakh people in India. At the dress rehearsal, Covid-19 precautions like physical distance and face masks were followed, according to officials.

Only soldiers and officers who have either recovered from or have tested negative for Covid-19 will be part of the Independence Day function at the Red Fort. Schoolchildren will not be a part of the event this year.

Independence Day 2020 image: Covid-19 norms followed during full dress rehearsal at Red Fort

Traffic restrictions are in place in the national capital region for the Independence Day function and the dress rehearsal. The Delhi Police on Tuesday issued an advisory to ensure smooth movement of vehicles across the city. According to the advisory, traffic around the Red Fort, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Saturday, will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am and only labelled vehicles will be allowed.

#WATCH Full dress rehearsal at Red Fort today for 74th Independence Day celebrations pic.twitter.com/dNEXobRsue — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Roads to avoid

Netaji Subhash Marg

Lothian Road

SP Mukherjee Marg

Chandni Chowk Road

Nishad Raj Marg

Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg

Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT

Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover

Vehicles without parking labels, for the rehearsal and the Independence Day function, have been advised to avoid C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and the Ring Road between Nizamuddin Bridge and ISBT Bridge.

What Independence Day 2020 celebrations will look like, according to sources

PM Modi will arrive at the Red Fort at 7.21 am on August 15

The Prime Minister will unfurl the national flag at 7.30 am and address the nation

A guard of honour by the Army, Air Force and Navy

22 soldiers and officers will take part in the guard of honour

32 soldiers and officers will take part in the national salute

350 Delhi Police personnel will also be present

Soldiers will stand in four lines and follow social distancing norms

(Inputs from PTI & ANI)