Watch: ITBP Soldier Sings 'Sandese Aate Hain', Wins Kiren Rijiju's Praise

ITBP soldier Lovely Singh sang the popular patriotic song from the 1997 hit "Border".

A soldier of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police has sung the cult patriotic song "Sandese aate hain" from the 1997 hit "Border", dedicating it to his fellow soldiers ahead of the 73rd Independence Day. The soulful rendition has the internet praising the soldier and thanking the ITBP for their service to the nation.

Soldier Lovely Singh has been featured in a video showing clips of ITBP personnel on duty in various difficult terrains. The music video also shows the soldier recording the song.

Sharing the video, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said he has worked closely with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates song to colleagues on 73rd Independence Day.#IndependenceDaypic.twitter.com/FO1mnSQU5V — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 14, 2019

"A heart touching rendition by @ITBP_official jawan Lovely Singh. I've worked very closely with our jawans and stayed with them in border areas. I can feel how they carry the heartbeat of the motherland," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

Last month, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen standing guard on dangerous terrain to protect pilgrims headed to the famous cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath.

The ITBP was raised in October 1962 for re-organising the frontier intelligence and security set-up along the Indo-Tibetan border. Only four battalions were sanctioned to begin with.

In 2004, the entire stretch of India-China border was assigned to the ITBP for border-guarding duty and, accordingly, ITBP, replaced the Assam Rifles in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in 2004.

Among the many roles of the ITBP include detection and prevention of border violations, checking illegal immigration and trans-border smuggling.

