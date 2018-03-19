Indefinite Strike By Ola, Uber Drivers Sting Mumbai, Delhi: 10 Points

Ola, Uber Strike: Commuters have complained of surge pricing. (File)

New Delhi: A countrywide indefinite strike by drivers of app-based cab aggregators Uber and Ola hit Mumbai and Delhi hard today. The drivers are facing a drop in their profits following cutbacks in incentive payments and a surge in the number of cabs registered with the two companies. They demand that the two firms make good on their promise of getting them business worth Rs 1.25 lakh a month. The strike is led by the transport union of Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.