'Incredible Experience': German Visitor Participates In Chhath Puja In Patna

A couple from Germany participated in "Chhath Puja" at Patna on Sunday.

"It's a great festival. It's the biggest and most beautiful festival I've ever been to. And it's an incredible experience because the people are so friendly and everyone is in a great mood. It's a joy to watch everyone offering prayer. So thank you so much to everyone," said a visitor from Germany in Patna.

"Only fantastic! I had never seen such a festival before. It's great," another visitor from Germany said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered 'arghya' to Sun God as part of the Chhath Pooja 2023 celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people on the occasion of Chhatt Puja, a four-day-long festival celebrated after Diwali to worship the sun and water.

"My best wishes to all your family members on the auspicious occasion of evening Arghya of Mahaparva Chhath. May the worship of Sun God infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in everyone's life. Jai Chhathi Maiya!" Prime Minister said in a post on X.

On this auspicious occasion, President Droupadi Murmu also extended her wishes to the citizens of the country.

The President said Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God that provides an opportunity to offer reverence and gratitude to rivers, ponds, and other sources of water.

Chhath Puja is celebrated every year with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal. However, celebrations are also witnessed in the national capital, where a large section of people from the aforementioned states live.

Chhath is primarily celebrated with much exuberance in states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal. During the festival, people fast, bathe in rivers, and offer prayers to thank the Sun God for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and fulfilling wishes. Devotees offer Goddess Chhath (Chhathi Maiya) and God Surya/Bhaskar (Sun) offerings and pray for blessings.

It is believed that a person's desires and prayers from the heart's core will bring blessings. During the time of fasting, only those foods that are considered to be pure are consumed and cleanliness is one thing that is cared for the most during the period.

