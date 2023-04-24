Income Tax Searches At Tamil Nadu Real Estate Firm G Square: Report

There was no immediate response from G Square to the tax raids.

The Income Tax department on Monday launched searches at the premises of well-known Tamil Nadu-based real estate firm, G Square, official sources said.

Searches were being held in different locations in the state including Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, sources added.

Amid reports that a DMK MLA from the city was also being raided by the tax officials, his supporters staged a protest against the agency's action.

Some persons, including BJP state unit chief K Annamalai, have alleged the company has links to the ruling DMK's 'first family', which it has categorically denied.

Searches were being reportedly held in Karnataka and Telangana offices of the real estate firm also.

There was no immediate response from G Square to the tax raids being held at its premises.

