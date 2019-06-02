'Not Venomous': Man Saves Injured Snake After It Enters School In Indore

Income-Tax officer Sher Singh rescues a snake from Indore school premises

Income-Tax officer Sher Singh on Saturday rescued a snake from the premises of a school in Indore. The workers of the school had beaten it and had poured pesticide on the reptile.

Income Tax officer Mr Singh, who is a wildlife lover, tried to revive the snake.

"The snake was found in the school. It is a general tendency that people start hitting the snake with sticks as soon as they see it. Out of fear, the workers poured pesticides on it. The reptile dozed-off because of it as their skin is very sensitive," Mr Singh said.

"It was a rat snake. It isn't venomous and only bites when you hurt it. But people get scared because it moves very fast," he further added.

The Income Tax officer used a straw to pour water into the snake's stomach to cleanse it of the ill-effects of pesticides poured over it. "I spoke to an expert, who suggested that I put water in its stomach through a straw. The water helped the snake to vomit which expelled harmful substances and helped it get back to normal."

In an attempt to revive it, Mr Singh put the snake inside a bucket filled with cold water.

Mr Singh, who claimed to have rescued snakes in the past too said, "All snakes are not poisonous, and people are unable to recognise the venomous ones and blindly kill them."