Inclusive, Fairer Society Being Built Under Modi Government: S Jaishankar

As a rising power, Indians should know who they are, and what is their heritage and culture: S Jaishankar

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that under the Narendra Modi government, an "inclusive, fairer society" with greater capabilities is being built.

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic too has shown how the country has progressed in the last seven years, he said.

The Union minister was addressing a session on "Development Dialog The India Way" organized by the International Center, Goa.

"It's been now seven years of Modi government. I think in the most sweeping way, I can see revolution in the making as I can see inclusive, fairer society being built with much greater strength and capabilities," he said.

The fact that during the pandemic, the number of people in whose accounts money was deposited by the government was larger than the population of the US was testament to India's progress, S Jaishankar said.

"Can you even imagine the idea of healthcare coverage ten years ago. You look at Ayushman Bharat, you look at digital connectivity," he said.

As a rising power, Indians should know who they are, and what is their heritage and culture, Mr Jaishankar said.

"You don't necessarily look abroad for ideas. People in India must understand the value of their own tradition and heritage. It is time for us to be us," he added.

"Atmanirbhar" (self-reliant) was not only an economic term, it was also a "thought process", the minister said.

In every field, more and more people from small towns, those who are "comfortable in their mother tongue" are coming up, and this was the success of democratic practices over 70 years, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)