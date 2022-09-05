'Incidents Happen': Jharkhand Chief Minister After Tribal Girl Found Dead

Hemant Soren is also facing flak after a 16-year-old was set on fire (File)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren landed himself in controversy yet again as he attempted to downplay the alleged rape and murder of a tribal girl in the state, saying "incidents happen everywhere."

A 14-year-old pregnant girl was found hanging from a tree in a village in Jharkhand's Dumka on Friday. Police said the girl was allegedly raped and then murdered and that they have arrested the accused.

On being asked about the case, Hemant Soren said, "Incidents keep happening. Where do they not occur?" drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

Mr Soren is also facing flak after a 16-year-old was set on fire in the district on August 23 by her alleged stalker for reportedly turning down his proposal. The girl died in the hospital during the treatment a few days later. Two people have been arrested in the case so far. That same day, a 15-year-old tribal girl was raped allegedly by a 26-year-old man after barging into her house in Ranchi.

The BJP claims that "thousands" of crimes against women have taken place in the state after Mr Soren became the Chief Minister.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said the cases were "alarming" and his team would visit the state to take stock of the probe status.