In Year's Biggest Arms Recovery, Forces Stop Major Pak Attempt In Kashmir

Security forces today thwarted a major attempt by Pakistan to push arms and ammunition into India from the border in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was jointly carried out by the army and the police.

Eight AK rifles and 12 pistols were seized, besides other arms and ammunition, police said.

This is the biggest arms recovery by security forces in more than a year in Kashmir.

Police said weapons were seized at Hathlanga village this morning. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Sources said security forces had specific information about massive arms smuggling linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The recovery of sophisticated weapons like AK 74u, which is a short carbine variant of the AK 74 rifle, was made when security forces received information that Pakistani handlers were trying to push terrorists into the Valley.