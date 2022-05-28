Two Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

The identity and group affiliation of terrorists was being ascertained. (Representational)

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, the terrorists fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which two terrorists were killed, the official said.

He said the identity and group affiliation of the terrorists was being ascertained.

