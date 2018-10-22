In War Between CBI's Top 2, An FIR And A Complaint: 10 Points

The CBI's FIR against Rakesh Asthana is based on the claims of a Hyderabad-based businessman.

New Delhi: A fight within the country's top investigating agency CBI has boiled over with its two top men going public against each other. The CBI or Central Investigation Agency has filed a bribery case against its number two officer, Special Director Rakesh Asthana, who had written to the government listing several charges against his boss, the agency's director Alok Verma. The case has taken a political twist with Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the infighting and accusing him, again, of making the agency a weapon of political vendetta. Sources in the PM's office say the CBI has not sought permission to act against its officer, Mr Asthana, as is required in such cases.