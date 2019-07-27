In VVIP Chopper Case, Kamal Nath's Nephew Seeks Anticipatory Bail

Ratul Puri said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest. (File)

Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, approached a Delhi court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail in a money laundering case related to AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

Ratul Puri, the chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, approached the court saying he was anticipating arrest in the case.

He said he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Ratul Puri recently appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal.

