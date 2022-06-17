In Viral Video, Traffic Cop Seen Sweeping Pebbles Off Busy Road

The viral video of the traffic cop has garnered over 1.4 million views.

The job of a traffic policeman is not particularly easy as they have to bear with the weather's wrath at all times. But despite that, some walk the extra mile beyond their set of duties.

One such incident emerged today as a traffic cop was seen sweeping small pebbles and rocks, which could lead to tyre punctures, off the road with a broom while the traffic signal was red.

The video was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on his Twitter handle.

Captioned 'Respect for You', the video also showed another man behind the cop giving directions to the traffic as the light turned green.

The viral video has garnered over 1.4 million views and more than 80,000 likes.