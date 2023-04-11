In Viral Video, Relatives Seen Taking Dead Woman's Thumbprint For Will

The video is from 2021, according to the police.

A dead woman's thumbprint was taken by her relatives in Uttar Pradesh's Agra in an attempt to forge a will. A video of the shocking act is viral.

The woman's grandson, Jitendra Sharma, has complained to the police and demanded action against those seen committing the crime.

He said Kamala Devi, who was his mother's aunt, died on May 8, 2021. Her husband had died earlier and the couple had no children.

According to Sharma, after the elderly woman died, her brother-in-law's sons took her body away, claiming they were taking it to the Agra hospital. A little ahead, they allegedly stopped the car and called a lawyer to take her thumbprint on a "fake will".

On the basis of the forged document, they allegedly took over properties including the house and a shop.

Sharma said the family grew suspicious because Kamala Devi used a signature, not a thumbprint.

Their suspicions were confirmed when a 45-second video that surfaced recently showed the body lying in the backseat of a car as a lawyer used the woman's thumb on a stamp-pad and took her thumbprint on several pages.

The Agra police said they have ordered an investigation.

Many users have expressed shock at the depravity of those seen in the video. "It is the lowest level of inhuman behaviour. Such people should be subjected to a social boycott," said one user.

Many called for action against the lawyer, suggested that his licence should be cancelled.