In Varanasi, PM Urges Nation To Take 3 Pledges

PM Modi's remarks came in Varanasi during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham project.

While inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Indians to make three resolutions for the sake of the country: Swachhta (cleanliness), Srijan (creation) and continuous efforts for aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

In his address to those gathered at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for the inauguration, PM Modi said, "I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - Swachhta, Srijan and continuous efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Stressing on the need for cleanliness, the Prime Minister said, "Swachhta is a lifestyle, Swachhta is discipline. No matter how much India achieves, it will always be difficult to lead the way if we don't unite to attain Swachhta."

He said that today "new India" is regaining its past glory. "Today's new India is showcasing to the world that when 1.3 billion people come together, nothing is impossible," he said.

Terming the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham as a "decisive direction" to India's brighter future ahead, PM Modi said, "It shows the "seva" (service) and "kartavya" (duty) of Indians, who just need to have the determination to achieve anything."

Before inaugurating the project in his Lok Sabha constituency, the Prime Minister greeted the workers involved in the construction of the project with flowers.

PM Modi also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and planted a Rudraksha tree on the premises of the temple.

