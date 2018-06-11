Brother Of Doctor Jailed Over Children's Deaths In UP's Gorakhpur Shot At Dr Kafeel Khan's brother survived an attack last night in Gorakhpur.

Share EMAIL PRINT Bike-borne men shot at Dr Kafeel Khan's brother Kashif Jameel last night Gorakhpur: The brother of Dr Kafeel Khan, who is out on bail in connection with the Gorakhpur baby death case, was shot at last night in Gorakhpur. Around 11 pm on Sunday, men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at Kashif Jameel, who is a businessman, and fled.



The 34-year-old brother of Dr Khan was immediately taken to a private nursing home. Dr Khan told the media a bullet was lodged in his brother's neck and he had to arrange for an emergency surgery to get it removed.



After the bullet was taken out, Kashif was shifted to the government-run BRD medical college and hospital, where he is under observation for another 48 hours, doctors said.



No motive was found behind the shooting of Dr Khan's brother said police sources.



Hours after the shooting, Gujarat lawmaker Jignesh Mevani targeted the BJP-led government for the attack on Kashif. Mr Mevani tweeted "Dr Kafeel saved children when Yogi Adityanath government had no money to pay for oxygen. He was put behind bars. Now his brother is shot at. Thank you so much Modi ji for what your 'acche din' are offering us - hate speeches, violence, bloodshed and bullets."



On April 25, Dr Khan got bail from the Allahabad High Court. The bail was given after he spent eight months in jail. The court said there was no direct evidence of negligence on his part.



Dr Khan's family insists he was made a scapegoat in the case as he was in-charge of the paediatrics ward, when the tragedy happened.



More than 60 children, mostly infants, had died at BRD hospital in Gorakhpur within a week in August, 2017. There were allegations that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, however, had denied that shortage of oxygen led to the deaths.



