UP Teens Body Found In Drain; Likely Strangled By Dupatta

Class 11 student was found dead in UP's Etah

A Class 11 student was found dead at Jasrathpur in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The student had left home for school on a cycle at about 7 am but never returned. The girl's family got worried and started searching for her, when she did not return at the usual time, in early evening.

Later her body was found in a drain in the neighbourhood. It appears that the girl was choked to death with her dupatta said the police. Her cycle was found a few steps away from her body.

The school authorities and her friends told the police that she wasn't seen at school on Wednesday.

The girl's family, in their statement to the police, said that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered. The police however say, after initial investigations, it appears there was no sexual assault. The body has been sent post mortem and an investigation has been launched. A forensic team has also been called in to investigate the crime scene.

In April, two sisters, 17 and 13, were found murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. Both girls were shot said the police. Bullets and slippers were found at the spot. The girls had gone to use the toilet in the evening and when they didn't return for a while, the family thought they had gone to attend a wedding in the village.

The next morning, they were found dead just 500 metres from their village. When the villagers were on their way to the fields, they stumbled upon their bodies.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of crimes against women as per the data in National Crime Records Bureau. The state recorded 14.5 per cent of the total cases of crimes against women, second only to Madhya Pradesh, which recorded 12.5 per cent in 2016.