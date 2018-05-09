In UP, 6 Arrested For Beating Up Man. They Allegedly Forced Him To Drink Urine Vimal, one of the accused, had an altercation with Ravi Gupta at a wedding function on Tuesday in Binawar area after which Vimal along with his accomplice beat up Ravi today, SSP Ashok Yadav said.

Six people were arrested for allegedly beating up a youth and posting a video of the incident on social media, police said today.



Vimal, one of the accused, had an altercation with Ravi Gupta at a wedding function on Tuesday in Binawar area after which Vimal along with his accomplice beat up Ravi today, SSP Ashok Yadav said.



The accused filmed it and posted on social media, Mr Yadav said, adding the incident came to light when the video went viral.



The police, however, did not confirm that the victim was forced to drink urine as he had alleged.



Ravi Gupta alleged that he was abducted from Bhamora by Vimal and was taken to Binawar, where he was forced to touch the feet of people and was taken to a village panchayat, where he was forced to drink urine.



A probe is on in the matter, the SSP said.



