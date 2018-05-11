10-Year-Old In UP Went Missing, Hours Later His Body Was Found In A Trunk The boy's parents say they had gone to visit relatives leaving the boy and his five-year-old brother back home in Palpur Takiya village.

Police found the boy's body inside a trunk on the second floor of the house. (Representational) New Delhi: A 10-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi went missing from his house yesterday evening, when his parents went out, police said. After hours of frantic search, his body was found stuffed inside a trunk on the second floor of the house.



His parents say they had gone to visit relatives leaving the boy and his five-year-old brother back home in Palpur Takiya village. They had asked their neighbours to keep a watch on the children, but when they returned, the 10-year-old was missing, police officer Jagdishpur Shyam Sunder said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



The parents called the police who then began a search for the boy around the neighbourhood. Late last night, police found the boy's body inside a trunk on the second floor of the house, Mr Sunder said.



The father, Rahmat Ali, accused one of the neighbours of killing the boy.



Police have registered a case and are awaiting the post-mortem report.



Last week, a 10-year-old in Punjab was burnt to death and five of his family members sustained serious burns after a neighbour allegedly set their house on fire, in what appeared to be a case of revenge.



(With inputs from PTI)



