10-Year-Old In UP Went Missing, Hours Later His Body Was Found In A Trunk

His parents say they had gone to visit relatives leaving the boy and his five-year-old brother back home in Palpur Takiya village. They had asked their neighbours to keep a watch on the children, but when they returned, the 10-year-old was missing, police officer Jagdishpur Shyam Sunder said, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
The parents called the police who then began a search for the boy around the neighbourhood. Late last night, police found the boy's body inside a trunk on the second floor of the house, Mr Sunder said.
The father, Rahmat Ali, accused one of the neighbours of killing the boy.
Police have registered a case and are awaiting the post-mortem report.
Last week, a 10-year-old in Punjab was burnt to death and five of his family members sustained serious burns after a neighbour allegedly set their house on fire, in what appeared to be a case of revenge. Read more on that case here.
(With inputs from PTI)