In Punjab, 10-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured After Man Sets Neighbour's House On Fire

The accused, Joginder Singh, allegedly sprinkled petrol and set fire to a room usually occupied by Harmanpreet's father, Kuldip Singh, the police said.

All India | | Updated: May 06, 2018 22:16 IST
32 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Punjab, 10-Year-Old Boy Killed, 5 Injured After Man Sets Neighbour's House On Fire

After setting Kuldip Singh's house on fire, the accused Joginder attempted suicide (Representational)

Hoshiarpur, Punjab:  A 10-year-old was burnt to death and five of his family members sustained serious burns today after a neighbour allegedly set their house on fire in Tanda here, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harmanpreet.

The accused, Joginder Singh, allegedly sprinkled petrol and set fire to a room usually occupied by Harmanpreet's father, Kuldip Singh, the police said.

However, Mr Kuldip was not at home at the time of the incident and his family was sleeping in the room, they said.

After setting Mr Kuldip's house on fire, Joginder also attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance, the police added.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital and subsequently referred to DMC Hospital, Ludhiana. They are in a critical condition.

Comments
Joginder is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital and remains critical.

The accused's wife committed suicide last year. Police suspect that Joginder believed that Kuldip may have said something to his wife that prompted her to take the extreme step.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

man sets fire to neighbour's house in PunjabHoshiarpur

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................