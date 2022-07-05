Amid Face-Off With Centre, Twitter Goes To Court: 10 Points

"In India, all incldng foreign Internet intermediaries/platforms have right to court n judicial review. But equally ALL intermediary/platforms operating here, have unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws n rules (sic)," tweeted Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

In its petition to the Karnataka High Court today, Twitter said the government has sought blocking of some content by political parties' handles. This, Twitter contended, amounts to violation of Freedom of speech.

In others cases, the content generator was not notified, said Twitter, which has more than 24 million users in India.

The US-based microblogging site's attempt to get a judicial review is seen as part of its confrontation with the government.

In June, the IT Ministry wrote to Twitter about non-compliance of block orders, saying it can invoke legal action. The punishment includes seven years in jail and a fine.

Twitter responded by challenging some of the blocking orders in court under the provisions of the IT law.

The tweets the government wanted blocked are linked to farmers' protest and the handling of the Covid pandemic. The government alleged the posts were spreading misinformation. The block list also included accounts created in support of an independent Sikh state.

Twitter, which has already faced backlash in India for blocking accounts of influential people -- including politicians -- has said it is committed to principles of openness, and transparency.

"Social media accountability has become a valid question globally. It is important to hold it accountable, which will first start with self-regulation, then industry regulation, followed by government regulation," Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishaw was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.