In Tripura, Jawan Shoots 2 Kids And Wife Before Killing Self

Share EMAIL PRINT A jawan in Tripura, kills his two children and wife before committing suicide Agartala: Within a week after a jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) shot his three colleagues and killed himself, another jawan shot his two children and wife, before killing himself in state capital Agartala, this morning.



Manik Ghosh, the 40-year-old jawan of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), allegedly used his service weapon to shoot his family before committing suicide.



"We got information that a TSR personnel shot dead his son, daughter and wife before committing suicide in his house at Rabindranagar under Golbajar police outpost. The motive behind the incident could not be confirmed but an investigation is on. Locals claimed the jawan was suffering from anxiety," said Ajit Pratap Singh, senior police officer.



The Tripura government has ordered an inquiry into how the jawan was allowed to carry his service rife - an automatic weapon - home.



Earlier on Saturday, Shishu Pal,



At about midnight, Mr Pal came to the border post and fired at head constable Rinku Kumar and then at Rajesh Kumar. The head constable died on the spot while the other died at the district hospital in Unakoti. Reports suggest personal disputes were possibly behind the shootings. Senior officials of the BSF immediately went to the spot and an investigation was launched.



