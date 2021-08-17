In Touch With Sikhs Taking Shelter In Gurudwara Near Kabul: Union Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri has discussed the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File)

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said that authorities are in touch with a group of Sikhs who have taken shelter inside a gurudwara near Kabul after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and that they will be brought to India as soon as possible.

Mr Puri was approached by BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, who requested the Union Minister to help the Sikhs. Hardeep Singh Puri also discussed the issue with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"We have been in touch with the Sikh leaders and those in Afghanistan. They will be brought back safely as soon as possible," Mr Puri told news agency PTI.

Mr Hans said that around 250 Sikhs of Indian origin have taken shelter in the gurudwara near Kabul and they are safe.

"I met Union Minister Hardeep Puri and requested his help after which he talked to the external affairs minister and assured that the Sikhs of Indian-origin in Afghanistan will return to India after civilian flights restart," Mr Hans told news agency PTI.

The authorities are in touch with them and are ensuring their safety and safe return, the North West Delhi MP said.