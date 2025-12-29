In Telangana, Cybercrime Officer Loses Rs 39 Lakh To Fake Trading Scam

A senior police officer from the Telangana cybercrime force fell prey to a large-scale digital scam. A 45-year-old inspector from the Rachakonda Commissionerate lost Rs 39.37 lakh after being lured into a fake online trading scheme.

The incident has raised concerns within the police department, especially as the officer himself was part of the force responsible for tackling cybercrime.

According to the complaint, the officer was added to a WhatsApp group named "Special Training Program: Deva A Team 13" on November 24, 2025. The group included nearly 100 members who regularly shared screenshots claiming massive profits from online trading.

Trusting the messages and apparent success stories, the officer registered on a trading platform called the MAVERICKS Trading App, which later turned out to be a fraud.

Initially, the officer invested a small amount to test the platform. Encouraged by what appeared to be steady returns, he went on to transfer larger sums in stages, including Rs 3 lakh and Rs 5 lakh.

The application showed artificial profits, creating the illusion of successful trading. Over time, the officer ended up transferring a total of Rs 39.37 lakh through 14 separate transactions.

The scam came to light on December 16, 2025, when the officer attempted to withdraw his so-called earnings. He found that withdrawals were disabled and that all communication from the group administrators had stopped.

It was then that he realised he had been defrauded.

The officer approached the Cyber Crimes Police Station in Rachakonda, the same district where he serves, and filed a formal complaint. A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, including charges related to cheating and impersonation.