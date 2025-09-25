In Tamil Nadu, Congress Woman MP Quotes Alliance Dharma, Takes On DMK Leader

The tug of war between Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and its ally Congress in Karur, where Congress MP Jothimani has accused DMK District Secretary V Senthil Balaji of disrespecting the Grand Old Party. The MP has stressed that alliance dharma should be maintained by both sides and expressed hope that state Congress chief Selvaperunthagai and DMK chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin intervene in the matter.

Recently Senthil Balaji had posted a picture on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, claiming that Karur "Mahila Congress chief Kavitha" has joined the DMK.

His post had irked women's cell chief M Hazeena Syed, who declared that the person Senthil Balaji had mentioned is not even an office bearer of the unit.

Later, Mr Balaji deleted his post from X. But Ms Jothimani shared a screenshot of the post and accused him of disrespecting the Congress.

"Alliance dharma should be followed by both sides. How can we accept a DMK district secretary, a former minister, insulting the Congress party in public like this? in the name of alliance, we will never tolerate such disrespect. This is not the first time such incidents have happened" her post read.

This is not the first time a verbal skirmish between Jothimani and Senthil Balaji has made headlines. The two are known to often clash over the decisions made by the administration in Karur.

The AIADMK, though, has given a political spin to the latest episode, with party chief Edappadi Palaniswami saying a rift has started in the DMK-Congress alliance as a few functionaries of the latter are demanding a power share agreement.

The DMK or its leaders, however, have not responded to Ms Jothimani's post. The party has rubbished the AIADMK allegations and insisted that the alliance is intact.