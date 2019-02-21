In Sunanda Pushkar Death Case, Shashi Tharoor Appears In Sessions Court

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor appears in Sessions Court

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha lawmaker, Shashi Tharoor appeared at a Delhi court today in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

The former union minister and Sunanda Pushkar's husband, has been accused of subjecting his wife to cruelty and abetment to suicide. The Sessions Court is hearing arguments on whether to frame charges against Mr Tharoor and put him on trial.

The court has directed the police and the prosecution not to share the charge sheet and other documents of the case keeping in view his "right of privacy, right to reputation and right to receive free and fair trial".

Earlier this month, a Delhi court rejected an application of BJP lawmaker Subramanian Swamy, seeking to conduct the prosecution in a case against Mr Tharoor.

Mr Tharoor's counsel Vikas Pahwa had opposed Mr Swamy's plea, while public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said that a third party should not interfere as it is a criminal case and the matter is between the Delhi Police and the accused person.

Mr Tharoor was granted regular bail on July 7 last year after he appeared before the court following summons issued against him.

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official residence of Mr Tharoor was being renovated at that time.