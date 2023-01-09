In 'Sinking' Joshimath, 600 Houses Evacuated After Survey Via Satellites

Six hundred houses which developed wide cracks in the "sinking" town of Joshimath in Uttarakhand have been evacuated after a survey via satellites. "As of now we know that 600 houses have been evacuated. And about 4,000 people have been shifted to safe location," a senior functionary of Ministry of Home Affairs told NDTV.

Some cracks were also noted in lower parts of Army and ITBP establishments but adequate safeguards are being adopted, the official said.

Meanwhile, a high-level central team led by secretary, Border Management, Dr Dharmendra Singh Gangwar reached Dehradun and met chief Minister. “Surveys are being conducted by NDRF and local administration to get to exact numbers,” a senior Home Ministry official on ground explained.

It seems 30 percent of Joshimath is affected, he said, adding. “A report is being compiled by expert committee and it would be submitted to PMO.”

The district administration had put red cross marks on more than 200 houses in the sinking town that are unsafe for living. It asked their occupants to either shift to the temporary relief centres or rented accommodation for which each family will get assistance of Rs 4,000 per month for the next six months from the state government.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed for the relief and rescue efforts.

More than 600 structures in Joshimath - gateway to Badrinath and Hemkunt Sahib - have either developed cracks or partially destroyed. The holy town has been divided into three zones - 'Danger', 'Buffer', and 'Completely safe' - based on the magnitude of possible danger.

Experts have blamed unplanned infrastructure development, including hydropower projects, for the alarming situation. Many have pointed to the hydroelectricity project of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in this connection. The NTPC has denied these charges. In an official statement, it has said the NTPC tunnel doesn't go under the town and no blasting work is being carried out at the site at this point.