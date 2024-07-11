Badrinath Highway Closed For 48 Hours, Landslides Keep Devotees Stranded

Debris being removed from the road after a landslide near the Patalganga tunnel. (File)

The national highway that links the pilgrim site of Badrinath in Uttarakhand remains closed for over 48 hours after two major landslides in Chamoli, stranding thousands of travellers.

A landslide at Patalganga led to rubble pileup at the mouth of a tunnel on the Badrinath National Highway on Wednesday. This damaged parts of the tunnel and led to a highway closure.

The highway was cleared and opened at Patalganga this morning, but it still remains closed near Joshimath where a landslide had blocked the Patal Ganga Langsi tunnel.

"Badrinath Highway 07 is blocked due to heavy debris falling from the hill on the road in Bhanerpani, Joshimath," Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) Himanshu Khurana told ANI yesterday.

Travellers, however, are able to cross the area on foot. A video shared by the state police showed disaster response force personnel helping travellers cross a road that was partly washed away.

The landslide has ripped connectivity with Badrinath, Joshimath, Niti, Mana, Tapovan, Malari, Lata, Raini, Pandukeshwar, and Hemkund Sahib. Over 2,000 travellers and pilgrims heading towards or returning from Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib remain stranded on the highway.

The Border Road Organization (BRO), which is clearing the road at Joshimath, has deployed 241 excavators to remove the debris.

In total, over 260 roads are closed in Uttarakhand due to rain and landslides. Chardham pilgrims have been advised to be cautious in view of a heavy rain alert in five districts.