In South Kashmir's Shopian, 5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter; Professor Reportedly Among Them

Encounter concluded at Badigam Zainpora Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered. Well done boys - Army/ CRPF/J&K Police.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 6, 2018
Mohammad Rafi Bhat, had reportedly joined the terrorist group a few years ago, police sources told NDTV. The police have brought in the parents of the assistant professor, to convince him to surrender but sources say, he has refused.
"We appealed to them to surrender but continuous firing from inside is underway, cannot confirm the number of terrorists yet," Shailendra Mishra, senior police officer told agencies.
Mr Bhat was reportedly meeting Hizbul commander, Saddam Padder, when security forces launched the operation.
CommentsActing on a tip-off, soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army surrounded Badigam village where the terrorists were hiding. "As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired, triggering the gunfight," the police sources added.
A soldier and a policeman were injured on Sunday, in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Shopian. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.