In South Kashmir's Shopian, 5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter; Professor Reportedly Among Them An assistant professor and a top Hizbul commander are among the terrorists trapped in an encounter with security forces at Shopian.

60 Shares EMAIL PRINT Assistant professor among terrorists engaged in encounter in Shopian Shopian, Jammu: Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian. An assistant professor of the Kashmir University is believed to be among the dead. Sources in the police say a top Hizbul commander, who was once close to Burhan Wani, was also among the terrorists engaged in the encounter with security forces. The police chief of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted the encounter is now over. Encounter concluded at Badigam Zainpora Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered. Well done boys - Army/ CRPF/J&K Police. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 6, 2018

Mohammad Rafi Bhat, had reportedly joined the terrorist group a few years ago, police sources told NDTV. The police have brought in the parents of the assistant professor, to convince him to surrender but sources say, he has refused.



"We appealed to them to surrender but continuous firing from inside is underway, cannot confirm the number of terrorists yet," Shailendra Mishra, senior police officer told agencies.



Mr Bhat was reportedly meeting Hizbul commander, Saddam Padder, when



Acting on a tip-off, soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army surrounded Badigam village where the terrorists were hiding. "As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired, triggering the gunfight," the police sources added.



A soldier and a policeman were injured on Sunday, in a gunfight between terrorists and security forces in Shopian. Authorities have suspended mobile internet services across south Kashmir.



