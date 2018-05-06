Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

The gunfight is still on in Shopian. (File)

Day after a Lashkar commander, Showkat Ahmed Tak, was killed in a gunfight between security forces and a group of terrorists in downtown Srinagar's Chattabal area, another encounter broke out today in Shopian district of Jammu and KashmirA cordon and search operation was launched this morning in Badigam Imama Sahib in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district. "The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated," a police official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI. The security forces launched the operation acting on specific operation on the presence of terrorists.Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped. One policeman and one army officer have been injured in the ongoing gunfight.(With inputs from agencies)