In Aryan Khan Case, Maharashtra Minister Accused Of Defamation

Nawab Malik's son-in-law was earlier arrested in the drugs case by the NCB. (File photo)

Anti-drugs officer Sameer Wankhede's father has filed a defamation case against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for 1.25 crore for dragging his family in the drugs-on-cruise case that involves the Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. Nawab Malik, whose son-in-law was earlier arrested in the drugs case by the NCB, has levelled a number of allegations against the officer, including that of forging birth certificate to get the job.

Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, the officer's father, has also requested the Mumbai High Court to ban media from reporting news on his family.

The matter will be heard on Monday.

On Wednesday, Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen hit back at the Nationalist Congress Party leader for sharing her purported WhatsApp chats on social media and accused the minister of taking out his "personal vendetta for his son-in-law's arrest" by dragging women into the ongoing tussle between him and the probe agency.

The reaction came after Mr Malik's tweet alleging WhatsApp chat between Yasmeen and a drug peddler.

Ms Wankhede also alleged that Nawab Malik "in his attempt to defame me and my family members" has gone to the extent of "stalking me online and illegally taking my personal photographs" from my social media handles.

"Please don't talk about our ex-husbands, ex-divorcees," she told the minister through media.

Last month, on October 31st, Sameer Wankhede's wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede had said the "safety of her husband and family is in jeopardy" and asked for security.

"The safety of Sameer Wankhede and her family members is in jeopardy. Three people conducted a recce of the house some days back. These people are very dangerous what they can do, have no clue about that," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the drug-on-cruise case, the minister had accused Sameer Wankhede of favouritism. Along with this, Mr Malik, who is Maharashtra's minority affairs minister, also made serious allegations like extortion and has also raised questions on Mr Wankhede's birth certificate and marriage.