In Rape And Murder Of 11-Year-Old In Surat, Police Detain Suspect

Deepak Ojha, an officer of the local police, told NDTV that they had been told by the Gujarat police that the main accused in the rape and murder case "was hiding in our area". "We detained him this morning and handed him over to the Gujarat Police team," he said.
Harsahay Gujjar, the police said, was a labourer -- a married man with two children.
The unspeakable ferocity of the assault -- one of a string of such cases -- had sent shock waves through the nation. Last weekend, protests were held across a dozen cities in India.
The Surat police are yet to identify the child, who was between 9 and 11 years old. After the police tweeted an appeal with her photo as a last-ditch effort, a couple from Andhra Pradesh came forward claiming she was their daughter, who had gone missing in October.
But there were some physical disparities, including mismatch of fingerprint details, height and a missing birthmark. A DNA test is being conducted to settle the issue. The report is expected next week.
The police suspected that the child was murdered in another spot and her body was dumped in the remote area to avoid detection.