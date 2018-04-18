Andhra Man In Surat To Identify Murdered Girl, Forensics Prove A Problem

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 18, 2018 12:36 IST
The body of the child, between 9 and 11 years in age, was recovered on April 6.

Surat:  The identification of the little girl -- whose horrific rape and murder in Surat fuelled nationwide protests over the weekend -- has hit a roadblock. It now appears that she might not be the daughter of the man who came from Andhra Pradesh yesterday, responding to a tweet by the Surat police, sources said.

The tweet -- containing an appeal for identification -- was posted on Monday after the police drew a blank despite repeated efforts.

Seeing the child' image, the couple -- residents of the coastal district of Prakasam -- thought she was their daughter who had gone missing in October. The police said they would do a DNA test to confirm identity.

But this morning, the man expressed doubts after seeing the girl's body, said sources in Andhra Pradesh police. Calling his wife in Prakasam, he said the child's height was different. Also, the fingerprints from the body did not match the biometric records of the couple's daughter, which was available on Aadhaar, sources said.

The body of the child, aged between 9 and 11, was found on April 6 in Surat. It had been abandoned at a desolate spot near a stadium to avoid detection, the police said.

A postmortem examination revealed that she had been repeatedly raped, violated with wooden objects, strangled and smothered.

There were 86 wounds on the body. Going by the wounds, the report also said it was likely that she had been kept in captivity for at least a week.  

The police though there was a possibility that she might be the daughter of a migrant family from Bengal or Odisha who flock to work in the diamond city. But a door-door search in the immediate vicinity, as well as collaboration with the police of the concerned states, did not help.

