Punjab Woman Dies In Clash Over Land Dispute; Family Refuses To Cremate Body Lachhmi was killed in Fatehgarh Gehri in the Gurharsahai sub-division on May 8 when two groups clashed over the possession of a two-acre plot.

Share EMAIL PRINT A 24-year-old woman was killed during a clash between two groups (Representational) Ferozepur: A 24-year-old woman was killed during a clash between two groups over a property dispute in a village in Punjab's Ferozepur on Tuesday, prompting a protest by her family, who have refused to cremate the body till all the accused are arrested.



Lachhmi was killed in Fatehgarh Gehri in the Gurharsahai sub-division, around 270 km from capital Chandigarh on May 8 when two groups clashed over the possession of a two-acre plot.



A large number of people, including her family members, have been protesting the death near the Guruharsahai police station for the last three days.



The family has refused to cremate the body till all the accused are arrested.



The police have already nabbed three persons, including the main accused, Harpreet Singh, in connection with the incident.



The police said Surjit Singh and Gurpreet Singh of the village were embroiled in a land dispute.



Surjit had built a house on the land even though Gurpreet had reportedly won the case in a lower court.



Gurpreet and others allegedly attacked Surjit and his family members on Tuesday morning in an attempt to take possession of the land.



In the melee, someone fired a pistol and the bullet hit Surjit's niece Lachhmi, who died after some time.



The police booked around 70 people in connection with the incident and arrested three.



SP (Detective), Ferozepur, Ajmer Singh Bath said the police were conducting raids to nab the other accused.



