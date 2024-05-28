In Pune Drink Driving Case, Police Custody For Minor's Father, Grandfather

The father and grandfather of the minor who mowed down two engineers in Pune last week, have been sent to police custody till May 31. The police had sought a week's time, underscoring the need for stringent questioning.

The boy, just four months short of 18, had run over two engineers while driving his dad's Rs 2.5 crore Porsche electric sports car in a "heavily drunk" state.

Two police cases have been filed against his father -- a real estate mogul -- for willful neglect of his child under the Juvenile Justice Act and one for bribery and evidence tampering. One case has been filed against the boy's grandfather.