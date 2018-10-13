In Rajasthan, 'Winnability' Key Criteria For Congress Ticket Distribution

In Rajasthan, Congress is trying to take reins the ruling BJP government. (File)

The Congress on Friday said "winnability" will be the main yardstick for distribution of tickets in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Talking to reporters here, Kumari Selja, the chairperson of Congress' screening committee for the elections in Rajasthan said all other factors will be analysed later.

"The only ground to get a ticket will be winnability... Women who can win will also get a ticket," said Selja who was in the city to take feedback from ticket seekers.

"The final decision has to be taken by the party president but the feedback collected from states will also be considered," she added.

Meanwhile, a former union minister said that the ticket seekers may be called to the national capital, if needed.

Assembly elections in the state are slated for December 7.