In Pics: The Making Of Lord Ganesha Idols

An artist gives final touches to a Lord Ganesha idol in Delhi

Festival time provides opportunities to artisans who have migrated from Rajasthan to create idols of Lord Ganesha.

They do odd jobs to earn a livelihood the year round in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, and on the roadside in Jasola, Madanpur Kadar and Tughlaqabad.

The idols cost between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. The bigger ones are sold for between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000.

The idols are eco-friendly, made of clay and mud. Some of them have only gold colour decoration.

The process of making idols begins at least five months in advance of the festival date. As most of the idols are eco-friendly, they have to be protected from the monsoon rain and placed in the sun to dry.