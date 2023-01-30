In Pics, Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka's Snowball Fight In Srinagar

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined his brother on the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi shared an endearing moment with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when the two broke into an impromptu snowball fight in Srinagar during the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The photos of the brother-sister duo's adorable snowball fight have gone viral on social media

In the photos, Rahul and Priyanka can be seen playfully wrestling and throwing snow at each other.

Rahul is seen showering fistfuls of snow on Priyanka's head as Congress workers look on.

Other pictures show Priyanka playfully wrestling his brother, holding his arms back and throwing snowballs over his head as he tries to dodge his sister's attack.

Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined his brother on the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir on Saturday.

The Rahul Gandhi-led march came to an end on Sunday with a mega rally scheduled to take place today in Srinagar.

