In Pics: Indian Leaders' Historic Visits To The US

State visits are rare, exceptional and prestigious, and are seen as the highest form of expression of friendly bilateral ties. A state visit is an invitation extended by the head of a State to his official residence, and reserved only for close allies.

The state visit invitation to Prime Minister Modi by the Biden administration is indicative of the deep and close partnership between the two countries.

This will be PM Modi's first state visit to the US during his nine years as Prime Minister.

The last Prime Minister to get this honour was Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was honoured with a personal dinner invite from then US President Barak Obama and Michelle Obama at the House House in 2009.

Though the US State Department lists Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's visit to the US in 1982 as an official and not as a state visit, she was also honoured with a gun salute and state dinner at the White House in a grand ceremony.

President John F. Kennedy (in rocking chair) meets with Indira Gandhi.

Other Indian leaders to have been invited personally by the US President include President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan who visited in June 1963 as a guest of President John F Kennedy.

US President John F. Kennedy and President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (left), depart the White House following a meeting.

The first Indian Prime Minister invited as a guest of a US President was Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was a guest of President Harry S. Truman visiting New York, Chicago, Knoxville and San Francisco in addition to Washington DC.

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with US President Harry S. Truman

President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh walk along the Cross Hall of the White House towards the East Room for the arrival ceremony.

While state dinners have traditionally been held in the State Dining Room of White House, recent presidents have hosted these events in the lawns of the White House to accommodate more guests and make the events grander.