Advertisement

Choosing A College In 2025? These Are India's Top 10 Universities According To Global Rankings

In addition to these, many other Indian universities have also been featured in the rankings. These include Chandigarh University, IIT Kharagpur, Banaras Hindu University, Panjab University, and University of Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Choosing A College In 2025? These Are India's Top 10 Universities According To Global Rankings
Over 2,250 universities were evaluated this year, with several Indian institutions securing top spots.
  • Indian Institute of Science Bangalore ranks among India's top universities globally
  • US News evaluated over 2,250 universities from 105 countries for 2025 rankings
  • Rankings assess academic reputation, research output, and global standing of universities
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

Board exam results are out, and for many students, the next big step is choosing the right college or university. With so many options across the country, it can be difficult to decide. Students can refer to the US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025 to get insights into top institutions globally and in India. This ranking evaluates universities based on academic reputation, research output, and global standing, helping students make informed decisions about their higher education options.

This year, more than 2,250 universities from 105 countries were evaluated, and several Indian universities have earned top spots. If you are looking for the best in education, research, and career opportunities, these universities are worth considering.

India's Top 10 Universities In Global Rankings

  1. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore
  2. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Chennai
  3. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)
  4. Shoolini University, Bajhol
  5. Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Aligarh
  6. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mumbai
  7. Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore and Chennai
  8. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, New Delhi
  9. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
  10. Symbiosis International University, Pune

Also Read: Top 25 Medical Colleges In India As Per NIRF Ranking

In addition to these, many other Indian universities have also been featured in the rankings. These include Chandigarh University, IIT Kharagpur, Banaras Hindu University, Panjab University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, University of Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, and AIIMS New Delhi. Private institutions like Amity University, JSS Academy, BITS Pilani, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Lovely Professional University, and Christian Medical College Vellore are also among the top performers.

For students who are still undecided, this global list is a helpful guide to choosing the right college. Whether your goal is research, job opportunities, or international exposure, these universities offer strong academic foundations. 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
India's Top 10 Universities, US News & World Report List, US News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com