In Pics: Delhi's ITPO Gets A Swanky Look Ahead Of G20 Meetings

The redeveloped ITPO complex (India Trade Promotion Organisation), which will host India's G20 Leaders meetings will be inaugurated on July 26. It is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the ITPO complex, (also known as the Pragati Maidan complex) is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex is among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivaling the colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The magnitude of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre or IECC's stature and infrastructure is a testament to India's capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approximately 5,500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The Exhibition Halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

The IECC also boasts a magnificent Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheater sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience.

The IECC also has a huge parking space to accommodate up to 5,500 vehicles of visitors. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.